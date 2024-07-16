Jet has returned to TV screens with an advertising campaign which indicates how the fuel business, now in its 70th year, is starting to offer electric vehicle charging from its dealer- and company-owned forecourts.

After a successful trial in its own sites, it is now rolling out Jet Charge pay-as-you-go ultra-rapid charging to its dealer network, which is predominantly in the northeast of England, East Midlands, and Scotland. It pays for the charging equipment and maintenance, giving the site’s operator a fixed monthly fee.

The ’Morning, noon and night’ themed advertising, running for the next six weeks, is the sequel to Jet’s original ’Keep on Moving’ campaign. It continues in the style of American filmmaker Wes Anderson, known for his quirky narrative.

Viewers follow two cars on a journey from a blue-sky daytime scene to a dusky evening setting, before driving off into the night. The film blends two scenes from the original campaign: one car carries yellow balloons, symbolising Jet’s fuel offering, and the other is loaded with light bulbs, representing Jet Charge EV services, that re-inflate or brighten as they pass through the service station.

The advert will be shown across ITV and ITVX in the Yorkshire, Tyne Tees, Anglia, Central Scotland and Central UK regions, targeting key Jet locations, and will be aired between some of the UK’s most popular TV shows including This Morning, The Chase and Emmerdale. It will also run across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The business, owned by Phillips 66, has also recently launched a retro logo and a series of platinum-themed marketing activities to celebrate its 70th anniversary, that will continue throughout the year.

Phillips 66 manager, brand UK marketing, Áine Corkery said that the idea was to give a new spin to an already successful campaign.

“As a driver-first brand, our commitment to helping drivers get back on the road quickly and safely remains unchanged – and our Keep on Moving campaign continues to resonate with UK drivers,” she added.