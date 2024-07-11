Trident Ottershaw Service Station says its shop sales were up 9.8% year on year in June, and that profit has surged by 39.5% over the same period, following a switch to Nisa.

Previously, the store on the same site as a Shell forecourt and car dealership near J11 of the M25 at Woking, had been purchasing its stock from a local cash and carry after previous supplier Palmer & Harvey ceased trading in 2017.

The business transitioned to Nisa in October 2023, attracted by access to the Co-op own-brand, as well as the benefit of electronic delivery notes compatible with its computerised back-office system.

Prior to the Nisa Express rebranding, the site had also undergone a refurbishment to remain competitive with a Shell service station opposite with a Little Waitrose.

Trident’s finance director Christopher Roberts said that the move has helped the business become a “fully-fledged” grocery provider. “Our goal was to meet everyone’s needs, providing them with all sorts of goods from fresh bread and dairy to meal solutions and snacks,” he said.

“Since putting up the Nisa signage, we’ve become more competitively priced, and our reputation has improved,” says Christopher. “One customer even said, ‘Thank God you are Nisa now because you were so expensive before.’ ”