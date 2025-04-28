Participants in the 2025 London Marathon were offered replenishing drinks from an innovative dispenser this weekend, after a wellness brand built an ad-hoc ‘petrol station’ to provide weary runners with drinks as they neared the end of the race.

Wellness firm Puresport’s ‘Roadside Recovery Station’ was positioned at Mile 24 of the 26-mile road race, with two three-nozzle pumps finished in eye-catching fluorescent yellow delivering the firm’s electrolyte drinks to runners.

Puresport’s chief executive, Daniel Temm, said he “took a bit of convincing” when two of the firm’s employees pitched the idea, but having seen it in action at the weekend deemed to installation “magic”, adding: “That’s the thing about big ideas, sometimes you’ve got to back them!”.

Electrolytes are substances that conduct electricity through the movement of ions but not electrons, and include elements such as sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. The body loses electrolytes through perspiration during heavy exercise, which can lead to muscle cramping. Electrolytic drinks can also help sportsmen and women retain fluids, reducing rates of dehydration