Spar wholesaler AF Blakemore, one of the UK’s largest privately-owned family businesses, has appointed Ian Kellett as chief financial officer (CFO).

Kellett joins the company’s board and executive team on August 1, responsible for finance, property, IT and procurement.

He has a background in the retail and hospitality industry, most recently as CFO at Parkdean Resorts. Before that he spent 10 years as CFO at Pets at Home during a period of what he says was “unprecedented growth”.

AF Blakemore’s CEO, Carol Welch said: “Ian brings a wealth of leadership and financial expertise with a strong track record in business transformation, financial rigour, talent development and strategic planning and will be instrumental as we continue to pursue our long-term future growth objectives.”

Ian Kellett said: “I am delighted to join AF Blakemore as CFO to help build a better future at a very exciting time for the company. With a team united by a passion for customers, great food and excellent service, backed by over 6,000 colleagues, long-standing independent retailer and supplier relationships, AF Blakemore is well placed to deliver on its growth aspirations as a leader in the convenience, wholesale, and foodservice sector.”