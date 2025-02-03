A disqualified driver who was stopped by officers at a petrol station has been jailed.

Michael Lambert was seen by officers getting out of a Fiat Panda, at Pyecombe off the A23 in West Sussex, to enter the petrol station.

When he returned, he was challenged by officers but denied being the driver or knowing who the driver was.

The 30-year-old only held a provisional licence but was already disqualified after previous convictions for drink driving.

He gave a positive breath test which showed he was nearly twice the legal limit.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 13, he was jailed for three months for his ‘flagrant disregard’ of previous court orders and driving disqualifications.

Lambert admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance, and obstructing officers in the course of their duties.

The court was told how the incident happened on January 12 this year.

Lambert was seen jogging back towards a vehicle when he was challenged. Despite officers having seen him leaving the vehicle to enter the shop, he denied having driven to the petrol station. He also initially refused to provide his name to police.

After being arrested, he gave a positive breath test and was taken to custody.

Lambert tested positive for 66 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Investigating officer PC Ben Dart from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Lambert seemed to be in a hurry to leave the petrol station after seeing police officers. He showed no concern for his previous driving disqualification from April last year.

“We know the devastating consequences that drink and drug drivers can have. So we are pleased that Lambert has received a significant custodial sentence, it should act as a warning to all drink and drug drivers who ignore the risks of getting behind the wheel on our roads.”