BP and Uber have announced a new global mobility agreement which will see the companies work together to help accelerate Uber’s commitment to become a zero-tailpipe emissions mobility platform in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030 and globally by 2040.

The agreement, thought to be an industry first between a ride-hailing platform and an integrated energy company, will see the companies use their global footprints to help drivers transition to EVs by providing access to reliable and convenient charging, including at ultra-fast speeds.

Uber aims to have 100% of rides on the platform in electric vehicles, micro-mobility or public transit by 2040; BP’s ambition is to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.

Richard Bartlett, CEO, BP pulse, said: ”Uber and BP will initially focus on collaborating in a number of key markets including Europe, the US and UK to support Uber’s 2030 targets, with other countries including Australia and New Zealand to follow. Regional teams from the two companies will now work together to offer drivers on Uber’s platform bespoke access to BP pulse’s high-speed charging network, including special offers.

“Drivers on Uber’s platform need great value access to the fast, reliable charging infrastructure we’re building as they make the switch to electric. We’re investing billions of dollars worldwide in high-speed EV charging, digital products and services, and large scale BP pulse Gigahubs that will help commercial customers eliminate tailpipe emissions.

“I’m delighted we are building on our existing relationship and now have a global agreement to support ride-hail drivers with charging and more, at scale, helping Uber make their incredible 2040 ambition a reality.”

Uber and BP pulse began their strategic relationship back in 2021 when BP opened its first rapid commercial charging hub on Park Lane in London. Uber was BP’s first ride-hailing platform partner customer to get access to the new hub which provides charge-points to drivers on the Uber platform. London is Uber’s leading market for electrification, with over 15% of miles driven with Uber in London all electric. Uber says drivers on Uber’s platform in Europe are switching to EVs five times faster than the general population, and the company aims for a 100% EV fleet in London by the end of 2025.

Christopher Hook, Uber’s global head of Sustainability said: “We want Uber to be the cleanest platform on Earth because it’s the right thing for consumers, our cities and our business. Getting to 100% electric is not something Uber can do alone. It is a team sport, and it will take partnerships like this to reach zero-tailpipe emissions, especially as we know availability of easy-to- access, affordable charging infrastructure is one of the biggest challenges for drivers.“

BP currently has 22,000 charging points worldwide, with operations in ten countries. The company is investing billions globally in EV infrastructure and is currently installing hundreds of charge-points every week. The company’s ambition is to have over 100,000 charge points worldwide by 2030. Such investment helps address the concerns of ride-hailing drivers, as identified in a recent survey of 16,000 drivers on the Uber platform, by providing the reliable and convenient charging infrastructure they need to feel confident about making the switch to electric.

The partnership builds on Uber’s initiatives to help drivers go electric, including adding a Charging Map directly to the Driver app to show them where the nearest EV chargers are located as well as launching an EV Hub in the Uber Driver app, a one-stop shop where drivers can get information and compare the cost of ownership (TCO) of an EV with a non-EV.

Under the terms of the agreement, BP intends to offer bespoke deals to drivers on the Uber platform that are tailored to each market, including providing incentives for them to charge with BP pulse. The two companies will also explore working together on convenience and fuel offers. BP has a global network of almost 21,000 branded retail sites that offer fuel as well as food for now and for later with retail partners, and facilities such as toilets.