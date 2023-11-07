BP has opened two new retail stores in the past month which has led to the creation of just under 50 new jobs across the two local areas.

One of the stores - in the village of Faygate in West Sussex - is a new-to-industry site which will serve the community of Faygate, which did not previously have a local forecourt. It will also benefit residents in the nearby towns of Crawley and Horsham, and commuters travelling into Surrey and south London along the Crawley Road.

The other store is Norton-on-Derwent store, in North Yorkshire. Both new retail stores feature an M&S Food offer, providing a wide range of high-quality food and drinks, as well as tasty treats like Percy Pigs, alongside a range of snacks, drinks and confectionery. They also have BP’s Wild Bean Cafe, offering barista-made hot drinks, and popular snacks such as sausage rolls and bacon baps. Customers can also benefit from the BPme reward loyalty programme which offers a range of discounts.

Both BP-branded forecourts will also offer BP pulse ultra-fast 150kW chargers - as well as traditional fuels - for two cars at Norton-on-Derwent and three cars at Faygate. Each store has over 20 parking bays and are also easily accessible by public transport, within 10 minutes’ walk of local train stations.

Sonya Adams, vice president of mobility and convenience retail in the UK at BP, said: “We’re delighted to open our new retail stores in Norton-on-Derwent and Faygate - our fantastic in-store teams are already welcoming happy customers through the doors. We’re expanding our mobility and convenience network across the UK, from new retail stores with a great grocery and food service offer like these, to hundreds of new dedicated BP pulse EV charging hubs this decade. It’s all part of giving our customers what they want, when and where they want it.”