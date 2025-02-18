A new charging hub with six ultra-rapid 300kW chargers is a further feather in the cap for BP Pulse’s EV offerings in the capital, with the firm claiming its network is now so expansive that journeys from central to west London are now “completely stress-free”.

The Sunley Island site lies in the shadow of the Great West Road by the M4 Chiswick Flyover, with dedicated spots for Uber drivers earmarked amongst its half-dozen bays.

In addition to the new site, BP Pulse’s offerings for drivers going west from the capital, or coming back in at an easterly bent, comprises eight charging sites, including plugs at Q-Park’s Pimlico and Heathrow sites, the latter with 11 charging bays, plus dedicated sites by the Hammersmith Flyover, and at Cranford, both of which offer M&S Food and Wild Bean Café food and drinks amenities.

The firm’s general manager, Valerio Ferro, says BP Pulse aims to “put drivers first” by offering a network of “reliable, ultra-fast charging locations that are easy to find and use”. Ferro says its sites around the M4 and M25 represent “just the start of our plan to make EV charging as convenient as possible for London’s drivers.”

BP Pulse began life as Chargemaster, which was founded by David Martell, the brains behind congestion-alert service Trafficmaster. Chargemaster launched its Polar network of EV chargepoints in 2011, building up a network of 5,000 chargers by 2017, which at the time comprised 40% of the UK’s entire network. BP acquired Chargemaster in 2018, before rebranding both it and the Polar network under the BP Pulse name.