Anti-drive-off specialist Forecourt Eye has appointed industry veteran Brian Madderson non-executive chairman.

Brian is well known in the industry, where he has worked at the helm of a leading forecourt operator before it was acquired by MFG, as well as advocating for petrol station owners as a trade association representative.

Brian was managing director at former Top 50 Indie George Hammond from 1989 to 2009, when he retired. He then joined the Retail Motor Industry Federation as head of the Petrol Retailers Association and the Car Wash Association.

Brian, who will continue as chairman of the Car Wash Association, brings a ”wealth of industry knowledge” says the Leeds-based forecourt security tech business.

Nick Fisher, joint founder and chief executive of Forecourt Eye, says Madderson will be a ”valuable asset” as the brand continues to ”build the business for the future’.