Nottinghamshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a shop theft.

A man entered a forecourt shop in Worksop, selected cleaning products and put them in a carrier bag. He left without making any attempt to pay for them.

The incident happened in Kilton Road at around 4.50pm on September 30.

Police Constable Laura Capaldi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe the man pictured may have information which could assist us with our ongoing inquiries.

“If you are him, of recognise him, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 590 of 30 September 2023, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”