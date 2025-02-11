Electric vehicle charging specialist Ionity has opened its largest ultra-rapid EV charging hub in the UK at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, Dartford Bridge.

The installation of the 25 high-powered 350kW chargers at Junction 1a of the M25, is the first of six Hilton by DoubleTree hotels, owned by real estate firm Henderson Park, to offer the service.

The other Double Tree by Hilton sites to offer 24-hour EV charging will be at Newbury North, Coventry, M6 Junction 2/M65 Junction, Bristol North, M4/M5 Junction, Edinburgh Airport, and Glasgow Strathclyde, M8 Junction 7. In total, there will be 104 public rapid chargers at the six hotels, powered by 100% renewable energy from wind, solar or hydroelectric power.

The partnership is part of Ionity’s broader plan to treble the number of publicly available charging stations in the UK by the end of 2025, to help meet the government’s goal of ensuring 80% of all new cars sold by 2030 are electric.

Peter Stack, chief executive of Klarent Hospitality, a Henderson Park owned company, says: “Partnering with Ionity is a huge step towards guaranteeing cutting-edge EV charging right across our DoubleTree by Hilton portfolio and opens up new revenue streams for us. It’s crucial for us to futureproof our hotels against both the evolving needs of travellers and hotel guests, and our short and long-term sustainability commitments; this agreement delivers both.”

Andreas Atkins, country manager UK & Ireland at Ionity, adds: “It’s essential for travellers all across the UK to have access to high-quality charging infrastructure if we’re going to keep accelerating the transition to electric mobility. The UK has been one of the most successful countries to do so over 2024.

“Through partnerships like this that expand our ultra-rapid charging network, we can make long-distance EV travel more accessible, convenient, and reliable for all drivers — whether they are hotel guests, business travellers, or fleet operators.”