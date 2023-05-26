A company which collects and recycles over 75 million litres of used oil and commercial garage waste every year, has acquired a fellow industry specialist.

British oil and waste recycling firm Slicker Recycling has announced further expansion in the UK market with the acquisition of Oil Monster.

Chester-based Oil Monster employs a team of 13 people and operates 10 trucks which collect waste oil throughout the UK.

As part of the deal, the business, which Slicker Recycling has acquired from Cleansing Service Group, will retain its brand identity and be led by general manager Lorna Roberts. The cost of the acquisition is undisclosed.

Mark Olpin, executive chairman of Slicker Recycling, said: “Oil Monster is a business which is trusted by its large customer base and carries an exceptional reputation for its expertise in the collection of waste lubricating oil.

“The business has an environmental vision which closely mirrors our own, so we see this as the perfect fit as we increase our UK market share. Not only is it an acquisition which delivers growth, but it allows us to support Oil Monster’s customers with their own carbon cutting and sustainability agenda, re-refining their waste oil back into base oil through our own re-refinery.”

“We welcome everyone at Oil Monster into the Slicker family and look forward to working with them to deliver further innovation and growth in the years ahead.”

In 2020 Slicker, which is headquartered in Stourport-on-Severn in Worcestershire, opened a £70m base oil re-refinery in Denmark through a joint venture with German partner Avista AG.