Bolton Council is temporarily waiving the £565 street works permit fee for putting in an EV charger, to encourage more residents to switch to EVs.

Bolton has a high proportion of traditional terrace housing, meaning many residents lack the off-street parking normally needed to charge an electric car.

However, Bolton Council says emerging contractors such as Kerbo Charge are offering new solutions which allow motorists to run a cable to their car without obstructing the pavement.

While installation of this kind would normally require homeowners to pay £565 for a street works permit, the Council is waiving the fee for a temporary trial basis. To take advantage, homeowners must alert the Council of any installation and they are advised to use reputable contractors.

Residents would be responsible for any damage to the footpath during installation and the life of the cable trough and will need to reinstate the footway and kerb if it is removed. The cable must be removed when not charging.

Residents are also being reminded that there is no legal right to park directly outside their own property, so there may be times when they are unable to park close enough to use the charging cable.

Cllr Hamid Khurram, Bolton Council’s executive cabinet member for highways, said: “There are lots of houses in Bolton without off-street parking which has previously limited opportunity for cost effective car charging.

“This solution means there are no dangerous cables across the pavement, and it is far superior to using other types of removable cable ramps.

“I’m sure the cost saving on the installation fee will be of great benefit to many residents.”