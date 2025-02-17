Durham Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a garage in Darlington on February 12.

Officers were called to the Esso site on Grange Road shortly before 9.50pm, following reports that a man had threatened a staff member with a knife.

The suspect demanded money from the worker before running off towards Kendal Close.

The staff member was uninjured but understandably shaken following the incident.

Officers would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

If you can help, please call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 403 of February 12.