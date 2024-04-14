A man has been jailed for seven years and 11 months after robbing the Euro Garages Marmion Service Station in Nottingham.

Thomas Wade robbed the petrol station in Carlton Road, Thorneywood, twice in a little over two weeks – on the mornings of December 15 and 31, 2023.

Wearing a mask and wielding a large knife on both occasions, he threatened staff before making off with more than £10,000-worth of cigarettes and tobacco products, and around £500 in cash.

Wade was identified by two fingerprints recovered from a blue plastic bag left at the scene of the first offence. His distinctive facial features also matched a partial CCTV image recorded at the scene of his robberies. Further incriminating evidence came in the shape of two knives found at his home address that closely matched those used in the robbery.

Adding further to the case against him was CCTV footage that showed him walking back to his home carrying bags of items after the initial attack.

Wade also left a fingerprint at the scene of a burglary in Lucknow Drive, Mapperley Park, in the early hours of May 20 last year.

Wade later pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts of possessing a knife in a public place and burglary.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court, he was jailed for a total of seven years and 11 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Wade subjected two members of staff to extremely frightening ordeals. I can only imagine how they felt as a masked man walked into their place of work carrying a potentially deadly weapon.

“Both gave very good accounts of what happened to officers but ultimately Wade identified himself by leaving his fingerprints at the scene – something he also did at the scene of the burglary.

“I am pleased he has now been jailed and can pose no further threat to the public for the foreseeable future.”