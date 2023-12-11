Hexagon Purus, a global supplier of zero-emission infrastructure and mobility solutions, has been awarded a purchase order by Ford Trucks to deliver a complete hydrogen fuel storage system.

The system will be for the development of a fuel cell electric-powered vehicle (FCEV) F-MAX as part of the Horizon Europe project ZEFES (Zero Emission Freight EcoSystem), a zero-emission logistics deployment project.

As a partner in project ZEFES, a pan-European project specifically targeting decarbonisation of long-haul heavy-duty trucking in Europe, Ford Trucks will develop and deliver a fuel cell electric heavy-duty prototype F-MAX truck that will operate as part of a larger fleet of zero-emission trucks collecting data from real-world operations.

The F-MAX FCEV will be Ford Trucks’ first fuel cell-powered vehicle, developed and manufactured in Turkey, and will begin European Ten-T corridor demonstrations in 2025 as part of the ZEFES project goals.

Ford Trucks’ vice president, Emrah Duman, said: “We focus our investment, R&D and innovation efforts in line with our global electrification strategy to be a leading player in the decarbonisation transformation happening in the automotive industry.

“We are very happy to have the support from Hexagon Purus as an experienced partner in our development plan of a fuel-cell electric heavy-duty truck as part of project ZEFES”.

Michael Kleschinski, EVP of Hexagon Purus, added: “We are using our in-depth knowledge of lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage technology to help Ford Trucks pave the way for fuel-cell electric long-haul heavy-duty trucking in Europe.

“We are excited to be selected by Ford Trucks to support their development plan as part of project ZEFES.”