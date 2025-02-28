The forecourt knifeman, who was successfully tackled by a young police officer, has been jailed for 30 months for attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and six months for possession of a knife.

The incident happened at a petrol station in Lee High Road, Lewisham, at around 3pm on Saturday, January 25.

PC Younger, who is attached to South East Command Unit, was on patrol when he stopped at the petrol station to buy a drink. At the entrance, he saw a man grab someone around the throat and try to stab him with a large knife.

The officer immediately responded, took hold of the suspect and struggled with him while he continued to wield the knife. PC Younger managed to get him on the floor and disarm him without any help. He then restrained him single-handedly while calling for back-up. He kept the man under control for five minutes until further officers arrived to help.

The victim, in his 40s, was not injured thanks to PC Younger’s swift work.

Fitzgerald Carty admitted two offences at Woolwich Crown Court earlier this week.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing Lewisham, says: “A dangerous man is now behind bars thanks to the outstanding work of PC Younger.

“He saw a very violent crime in progress and didn’t hesitate to race in and wrestle the knifeman to the ground. I have no doubt without his intervention, the victim would have been seriously injured.

“PC Younger was calm and professional and everything we want our police officers to be. We are extremely proud of his actions and he has been nominated for a commendation.”

PC Younger, aged 23, says: “I had just stopped to get a drink before an appointment when I saw the commotion. I acted instinctively and without question, I just needed to stop a clearly dangerous man with a knife. My training kicked in and I did everything I could.

“I’m just pleased the victim was not injured and the suspect is now in prison.”