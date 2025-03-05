German Doner Kebab (GDK) will open its third forecourt outlet at an Extra MSA – Cambridge Services – this Thursday (March 6).

It will also be its third site with Extra MSA, having launched with the motorway services operator at Baldock Services on the A1(M) in Hertfordshire in December 2023. It later went live at Peterborough Services on the A1 in Cambridgeshire at the end of February this year.

GDK prides itself on using premium cuts of halal-friendly meat, locally sourced salad, and handmade sauces. Its range includes breakfast options, a Doner Egg Brioche and the Big Breakfast Wrap.

Other items on the throughout the day menu include two versions of a kebab, a Doner Krunch Burger with Doritos chips, a GDK Doner Rice Bowl, and a Boss Box of doner meat, with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, red cabbage and a spicy sauce in toasted in multigrain and sesame bread.There are also desserts: a chocolate waffle bread and doughnut bites.

The addition of Cambridge Services, on the A14 just after the end of the M11 in Cambridgeshire, brings GDK closer to its ambitions of operating a network of 300 sites by 2030. Currently it operates from over 150 locations, mainly standalone high street and train station sites, in a partnership with Network Rail. And it says that there will be further GDK openings in Extra MSAs over the next year or so.

Simon Wallis, GDK chief executive, says: “As a prime stopover point for travellers along the M11, Cambridge Services is a key location to reach a range of customers seeking a quick and tasty meal whilst they’re on the move. We’re eager to become a favourite stop for those journeying through the area.

“This opening takes us even closer to our 300th site opening which we’re very excited about.”

Tom Dobson, chief executive at Extra MSA, adds: “Our partnership with GDK has been fantastic so far”. He adds: ”GDK has been revolutionising the kebab game since it first launched in the UK, and we’re excited to further support its meteoric rise.”