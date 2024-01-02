A man has been arrested following a robbery at MFG Ollerton in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, which happened at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

Nottinghamshire Police reported that a shop assistant at the site was threatened with a sharpened stick before the offender stole cans of beer and cigarettes.

Officers have studied CCTV footage of the incident and carried out other local inquiries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Boxing Day on suspicion of robbery.

He was also detained on suspicion of stealing further cans of beer from the same venue at around 8pm on Christmas Day and theft and threats of criminal damage towards a woman.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Robberies like this on shops and businesses can be extremely upsetting for retail staff who are simply trying to earn a living. I am pleased we were able to quickly arrest this suspect but our investigation remains ongoing.

“Anyone with any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage should call police on 101, quoting incident number 460 of 25 December 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”