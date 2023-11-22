A man who admitted breaking into a Northampton petrol station has been jailed for a year.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, August 6, Northamptonshire Police were called to the Morrisons forecourt in Victoria Promenade, where officers found offenders had broken in via the roof and tried to get into a safe.

Nathan John Martin Vickers was arrested on Tuesday, August 8, after being identified via a CCTV appeal by the police and went on to be charged with one count of burglary with intent to steal.

He admitted the charge before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in September and was due to return to the same court for sentencing on October 3, but failed to attend.

As a result, he was charged with failing to surrender, which he went on to admit before magistrates. He was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison for the commercial burglary and two weeks for the failure to appear, to be served concurrently.

Lead investigator, PC Nicole Culverhouse from Northampton Response, said: “A huge amount of work went into this case from our team and it’s great to see a positive result in court. This burglary had an impact not just on the business affected, but also the local community as the fuel station is a popular and essential facility for Northampton town centre.

“I hope this outcome helps to reassure people that we are there for our local communities and businesses, and are dedicated to bringing offenders to justice.

“The sentence given to Nathan Vickers is also a firm reminder to anyone minded to commit crimes such as this that they are taken seriously by Northamptonshire Police and you will be dealt with accordingly, so we’d advise you to reconsider your life choices and how they will impact others before you decide to break the law.”

A second man had previously been sentenced for 16 weeks in prison after admitting acting alongside Vickers.