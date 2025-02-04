Long-serving Applegreen employee Martyn Brett-Lee has left the Irish-based business after five and a half years.

Most recently, for the past two years, five months, he was UK managing director of the group’s UK Applegreen-branded petrol filling stations, which have just been purchased by Zuber Issa’s growing EG On The Move empire. Brett-Lee initially joined the group as commercial director of its motorway service station arm, Welcome Break.

In a Linkedin post talking about his departure on Friday, Brett-Lee says: “It’s been an incredible journey over the last five years and I’ll miss my team, our colleagues, and partners as the business transitions.

“I’d like to send the very best of wishes to everyone transitioning and to those looking for their next opportunities. It’s a fantastic business that I’m sure will continue to go from strength to strength.

“I’m personally looking forward to eight weeks off, to spend time with my family, train for the Manchester Marathon and reset ahead of my next adventure which begins in April.”