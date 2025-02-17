Plans to re-open the Bangor-to-Afon Wen railway line in Wales could mean demolishing the Morrisons petrol station in Caernarfon town centre.

The Morrisons supermarket and petrol station are located on what was previously Caernarfon station.

The North West Wales Feasibility Report by AtkinsRéalis looks into re-opening the Bangor-to-Afon Wen line, which closed during the Beeching cuts in the 1960s.

The report reveals that the favoured route would run right through the middle of the petrol station, which would therefore have to be relocated. The route for the train/tram light rail service would not affect the Morrisons supermarket building but the entrance road to the site would have to be relocated. It would also affect the delivery area so this would have to be reconfigured.

The report says: “The preferred route through Morrisons Supermarket is believed to be the optimal solution as it minimises the amount of integrated on-street running as this is believed to be a solution with the most potential to cause most difficulties. The other alternative requiring additional sea defences and retaining walls is seen as extremely challenging.”