Motorists are calling for electric vehicle charging prices on roadside totems, and the use of green on universal signs to help them spot which petrol stations offer the service.

This is according to a study by The AA in which more than half of 8,268 drivers who would consider buying an EV in the future said that there was a need for upgraded signs to help chargers stand out (56%), alongside totem pole pricing boards at fuel forecourts (51%).

When asked about updating the existing chargepoint sign, more than three quarters (77%) said that using a ‘green P’ would have the most impact when indicating the location of chargers, compared to the current sign which features the traditional ‘blue P’ parking sign.

The AA says that while it is encouraging to see charging infrastructure installed across the country, there is a danger that many units are hiding in plain sight – which could be a deterrent to drivers making the switch to electric.

As well as upgrading signage, the motoring organisation looked in to how many public chargers would be needed to help convince drivers to make the switch from combustion to electric.

The government is on track to reach its target of 300,000 publicly available chargers by 2030, however respondents said that a figure around 380,000 by the same deadline would give them greater confidence to change to an electric vehicle.

AA members also expressed concerns about the speed of charging alongside accessibility and concerns about their personal safety. The AA is calling on chargepoint operators and the government to consider these latest concerns.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at The AA, says: “Often it is small changes that make a big difference, and if a ‘green P’ will help sign the way, highlight the network and give more confidence to those looking to switch to electric, then it seems a sensible upgrade to make.

“A visible public charging network is just one aspect that drivers are looking at when considering if the time is right for them to go electric. Charger reliability, speed of charging, cost, accessibility and personal safety are all being weighed up by consumers before making the leap. The more government and chargepoint operators can do to help address these issues, the more EVs we may see on the road.”

Some 14,495 AA members responded to the online poll between January 14-21 this year, of which 8,268 said they would consider buying an EV in the future.