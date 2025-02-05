East Ayrshire Council has approved plans for a new petrol station to be built on Kilmarnock Road in Mauchline, despite concerns about traffic.

According to the Cumnock Chronicle, council members recommended the proposals be given the green light last week.

The application was originally submitted last April but faced local objections due to potential traffic and road safety issues.

Transport Scotland said that the plans should only be given approval if the necessary precautions were taken, including the creation of a crossing on the A76 next to the site.

At last Friday’s planning committee meeting, one councillor said they had been fighting for years to get the traffic slowed down on the road.

The Cumnock Chronicle reported that Transport Scotland had said that the 30mph speed limit at the northern entrance to Mauchline is due to be extended.

Separate concerns were brought up around drainage, as well as noise for those living near the site.

There was a motion to approve the application with the condition that jet wash use was limited to between 9am-6pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The motion was unanimously passed by members.

The plans are for a forecourt with four petrol pumps, three EV charging points, a jet wash and a shop. It is expected that it will trade as Tower Garage.