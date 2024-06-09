A police constable has been injured after being hit by a vehicle at the Applegreen site on Penwinnick Road in St Austell.

Officers are now appealing for help to locate the car believed to be involved.

Police were originally called to Roche, which is around 15 miles from St Austell, after it was reported that some keys had been taken from a property at around 11.25pm on Thursday, June 6. The suspects were in a red VW Golf and left the area in the vehicle, heading towards St Austell.

At around 11.40pm an officer, who was in the area responding to a separate incident, spotted the vehicle on the forecourt of the Applegreen Service Station.

The Police Constable approached the VW Golf on foot and was struck by the vehicle as it left the scene.

Local policing superintendent Jim Saunders said: “The officer was rushed to hospital by colleagues and has sustained serious injuries to his arm. He has since been discharged and we all wish him well and hope for a speedy recovery.

“The suspects left the area in the car and searches have been ongoing since to locate them and the vehicle. The car was displaying the registration plate EJ71 CVE and we are now appealing for the public’s help to find it.”

Supt Saunders added: “I am also aware that there was a separate report of a robbery at the nearby Texaco petrol station at 11pm last night, where two suspects forced entry and took cash. Work is ongoing to establish whether there is any link between these two incidents.

“I would urge people not to speculate about this but if you have any information that might help our enquiries, then please get in touch and report it.”

Anyone with information and anyone who may have seen the car since the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 936 06/6/24.