Dorset Police is appealing for information as the force investigates a burglary at a petrol station near Dorchester.

At around 5am on Saturday February 8, a piece of slate was used to smash the glass door at the Long Ash Service Station near Frampton. Two men subsequently entered the premises and stole cigarettes.

The men left the scene in a grey Volvo, with the registration WD62 DNV, which had been reported as stolen from a property in Crewkerne in Somerset.

Police constable Jade Owen of Dorchester Police says: “We are conducting enquiries into this burglary, and I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to please contact us.

“I am also issuing a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify. I appreciate his face is covered but it may be someone could recognise him from his general build and clothing.

“Finally, I would ask anyone who comes across a vehicle matching the one described to please report it to police.”