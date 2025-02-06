Hampshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to in connection with a report of attempted robbery at the BP petrol station on Portsmouth Road, Southampton.

During the incident, which occurred on Saturday February 1 between 2.09am and 2.10am, the victim, a teenage boy, was punched in the head, spat at in the face and told to hand over his motorbike keys.

An unknown woman intervened and the man left the scene in a taxi.

No items were stolen during the incident and the victim thankfully suffered no lasting injuries.

The man is described as: white; aged in his 40s; approximately 6ft 3ins tall; athletic build; with black, cropped hair and a black beard.

The police said they appreciated the photos were not the best quality but would appreciate hearing from anyone who can assist in their investigation.

“We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.”