Top 50 Indie Rontec has been granted planning permission to knock down its shop at Mill Lane Service Station in Newton-le-Willows and erect a new one.

The application said the proposed new shop would have a “clean and contemporary design featuring a glazed curtain walling frontage with dark grey framework on the frontage (southern) elevation facing the forecourt”.

As part of the reconfiguration, the existing canopy above the fuel pumps is to be “delinked” and shortened to make way for five new parking spaces, including one DDA compliant one.

The application was first submitted back in 2023 but was only passed by St Helens Council this month.

Late last year, Rontec was granted permission to demolish the car wash at the site and install six 150kW rapid EV chargers in its place. The charging bays will have a canopy over them, which will be a cantilevered steel structure finished in grey with a glazed roof. Overall height will be 3.5m. The canopy will have 80-watt LED bulkhead fittings installed underneath.