Top 50 Indie Rontec has been granted planning permission to extend its shop at its A4 Bath Road, Keynsham site and also add EV charging.

The site is occupied by an Esso-branded forecourt, a Morrisons Daily shop and a Wash’N Drive car wash.

The extension will increase the floorspace of the shop by 93sq m, from 149 sq m to 242 sq m. It is described as a “sensible upgrade” to the existing facility. The planning application said that the external alterations and reconfigurations to the layout of the external area, including moving the entrance door, will ensure that the appearance and function of the site is improved.

Bath & North East Somerset Council also granted planning permission for six rapid EV charging bays at the site.

There are currently eight parking spaces, including one disabled space, and the development will lead to the loss of one standard parking space.

The chargepoints will be housed under a cantilevered steel canopy with a glazed roof.