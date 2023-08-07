Shell is working with Aldi to install Shell Recharge Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers at 11 Aldi stores across the UK. Four 50kW rapid chargers will be installed in areas including Hinckley, Cambuslang, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Paignton, Ulverston, Welshpool, Deal and New Malden.

Bernie Williamson, General Manager Shell Mobility UK, said: “Our ambition is for 90% of UK drivers to be within 10 minutes of a Shell rapid charger by 2030, whether on one of our forecourts or at other convenient destinations. Now Aldi customers will be able to charge up while they shop. Our 2023 EV drivers survey shows 63% of UK respondents say the availability of charge points influences where they shop and travel.”

George Brown, Real Estate Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to being an environmentally responsible retailer and we want to help our customers live more sustainably. We are pleased to be partnering with Shell for this trial, to provide our customers with access to rapid charging while they shop our high-quality, affordable products in store.”

Customers can access charger location, availability information, and estimated cost of a charging session through the Shell Recharge app - and can pay for charging either via the app or by contactless card. No subscription is required to use the chargers.

Following the installation of the first 11 stores Shell and Aldi will explore the expansion of the partnership across the UK, based on customer feedback.