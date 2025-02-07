Spar Derwent in Keswick has become the second James Hall-owned forecourt site to get an Ann Forshaw’s Milk Shed vending machine.

The machine offers fresh whole milk and flavoured milkshakes, with milk delivered daily from Alston Dairy at Longridge, near Preston, the home of the Ann Forshaw’s brand. Ann Forshaw’s and its associated Alston Dairy was acquired by James Hall in December 2022.

Spar Milnthorpe was the first forecourt to get one of these 24/7 machines, last November. The machines dispense gently pasteurised and non-homogenised fresh milk in 500ml or one litre servings, priced at £1 and £1.60 respectively. Milkshakes are available too at £1.80 for a 500ml size or £2.80 for a one litre serving. There are five classic flavours: Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla and Salted Caramel; with a sixth Limited Edition flavour always on rotation to complement the core range.

Red Velvet will be the special flavour for the week running up to Valentine’s Day, and special edition glass bottles with love hearts on them will be available to purchase from the machine.

February half term will also see a showcase of retro throwback flavours, including Cream Soda, Parma Violet, Cola, Lime, Candy Floss and Mixed Berry.

All the milkshakes use natural flavourings and colourings where possible and do not contain the ‘Southampton Six’ food colours which have been found to have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Customers will also have the option to purchase Milk Shed branded reusable glass bottles at £1.80 for a 500ml or £2.20 for a one litre size, enabling repeat, plastic-free purchases. Recyclable cardboard cups and paper straws offer a free, environmentally friendly alternative.

Fiona Drummond, company stores director at James Hall, says: “Wherever we launch an Ann Forshaw’s Milk Shed, our customers love the concept, and we have high hopes that our latest launch will be lapped up by the community in Keswick.

“We are also rapidly rolling out Milk Sheds across Cumbria as we believe that the concept and the products are right for the market. We are very excited to launch Milk Sheds at our company-owned Spar stores in Bowness, Marypor, and Whitehaven soon to bring a point of difference to our offer.

“There is nothing not to like about the product. The milk is competitively priced, and the milkshakes are a delicious treat and suitable for all ages with the conscious decision to utilise natural flavourings.”