A teenager has died after his car overturned at the Applegreen petrol station in New Town, Uckfield.

The incident involving a grey Audi A3 occurred at about 5pm on Friday, February 14.

Despite the best efforts of the public and emergency services, who administered CPR, the driver – a 17-year-old local boy – was declared deceased at the scene.

The front-seat passenger – an 18-year-old man from Lewes – was uninjured.

Detective sergeant Rosie Newman, of the Sussex Police Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “Our enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of this tragic incident are ongoing. No other vehicles were involved.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“In the meantime, we’re asking anyone who saw what happened or captured anything on dash cam to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Chineham.”