A Bill, which introduces a separate offence of assaulting a retail worker and removes the effective immunity for shop theft of £200 and below, has started its Parliamentary process to becoming law.

Yesterday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper introduced the Crime and Policing Bill to the House of Commons, in what the government describes as a “legislative milestone”.

Trade associations have welcomed the plans as a clear message that “spiralling” attacks on shops and their staff will not be tolerated.

While the maximum prison sentence for the new offence will reflect that of common assault – six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine – courts will have the power to impose a Criminal Behaviour Order. This will enable a range of conditions to be applied, as well as the possibility of an increased custodial sentence.

And by removing legislation which makes shop theft of £200 and below a summary-only offence, it is hoped that police and judiciary will recognise that any amount of goods stolen should be treated as a serious crime.

The Petrol Retailers Association’s executive director Gordon Balmer, who was part of the advisory process for the Bill as a member of the Retail Crime Forum, says he is encouraged by the introduction of the new legislation.

”Petrol retailers across the country have been victims of crimes that have gone unenforced for too long and this new Bill will give frontline staff peace of mind.

“I have previously been very critical of law enforcement’s public decision to not enforce crime below a cash value of £200. A crime is a crime and must be dealt with, no matter the value. I am pleased to see that this new Bill will enshrine this principle in legislation and signal to would-be criminals that their actions will have consequences.”

Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman adds: “People running and working in shops deserve to be treated with respect, and we believe this Bill will takes important steps towards that goal.”

And Katie Secretan, retail and sales director at Nisa, says that the progression for the Bill recognises “a hard-fought victory for retail workers’ safety and respect”.

She adds: ”It has been shocking to see the rising levels of abuse, threats, and violence Independent Retailers and their teams have faced whilst simply doing their jobs; this legislation is a vital step in recognising the seriousness of these crimes and ensuring a stronger police response is in place to protect those on the frontline.”