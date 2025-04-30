A plot of land in Teesside, Middlesbrough, that has been vacant for two decades could be revitalised following the submission of plans for a new 24-hour petrol station, plus a drive-through coffee shop, EV charging and parking for 46 cars.

The proposals come from EG On The Move, whose planning agents have submitted an application to Middlesbrough Council for a new forecourt on a “vacant plot of land” occupying a “key location in the heart of Middlesborough” close to the A66 and A172 main roads. While in a partly residential area, the one-acre brownfiled Marton Road site is also close to Riverside football stadium.

EG On The Move intends to construct a 4,100sq ft glass-fronted, timber-clad convenience store, including a 1,000 sq ft food-to-go offering. Parking for 30 cars will rest to the front and side of the shop, alongside four EV charging bays served by two ultra-rapid charging units.

Petrol and diesel will be delivered by four pump islands served by two 75,000-litre underground tanks.

A separate 1,800sq ft drive-through coffee shop with parking for 16 cars will sit on the opposite end of the plot to the forecourt shop, while the site will be surrounded by landscaping and timber knee rails.