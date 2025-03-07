A Morrisons forecourt operated by MFG has been granted 24-hour opening rights by the local council, despite opposition from residents that extending its operating hours would create additional noise and disruption to the local area.

The petrol station is adjacent to a Morrisons supermarket in Chapel-en-le-Frith between Sheffield and Manchester. Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council wanted the forecourt to keep the same from 7am-10pm opening hours as the main store “to ensure there is no increased noise nuisance for neighbouring properties”.

One resident pointed out that the supermarket was previously stopped from taking overnight deliveries due to noise issues. Another lodged objections to the plans on the basis the forecourt’s extended opening hours would lead to increased traffic and litter.

Despite this, and objections from individual parish councillors, High Peak Borough Council approved the plans, granting permission for the petrol station to operate on a 24-hour basis.