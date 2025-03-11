A new motorway service area operated by Moto is soon to open at Sawtry on the A1(M) between Peterborough and Cambridge, cementing the partnership between the two firms.

The new site follows hot on the heels of BP and Moto confirming a five-year extension to their near three-decade partnership, which sees the oil firm provide the MSA operator with fuel at 47 sites across the country.

The £20m Sawtry development is set to open in April 2025 and will host a range of stores and food outlets, including WH Smith, Costa Coffee, Greggs, and M&S Simply Food. A BP forecourt with Wild Bean Cafe is also part of the development, which sits on land previously occupied by a disused motel and filling station.

While it is believed many roles have already been filled, Moto was originally said to be seeking up to 120 staff for various positions at the new MSA.

A spokesperson for Moto said the firm is looking forward to opening “this spring”, adding that it is “hiring for a variety of positions across our brands, which include M&S Food, Burger King, Costa Coffee, Greggs and Pret A Manger, as well as our site and forecourts.”