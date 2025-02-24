Six customer parking spaces are available on the site, which also boasts cycle storage facilities, and excellent vehicle and pedestrian access.

The residential nature of Balham means convenience-store footfall is high, while the 0.35-acre site is located between two bus stops. Conversely, the B237 is a highly used road connecting the A214 and A24, meaning vehicle volumes are also high.

Sainsbury’s is understood to have 8.9 years left on the lease, which expires in December 2033. The supermarket giant has a tenant-only break point approaching in December 2028 and is paying an annual rent of £247,000 to the current freeholder. Upwards-only RPI rent reviews are at five yearly intervals, collared and capped at 2-4% respectively.

Roughly 704,000 people live within 10 minutes’ drive of the site, which is located in an affluent area in the borough of Wandsworth. Some 40% of the 327,000 private homes in the area are owner-occupied, with 77% of those living within five minutes of the forecourt being in social grade ABC1, compared to a national average of just 54%. Despite this enviable location, the forecourt is not in a conservation area.

The Nightingale Lane site is for sale with Green and Partners.