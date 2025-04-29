Wash.Me, which provides self-service washing machines to countless forecourt operators, is aiming to increase its overall presence by 28% by the end of the first half of October.

The firm currently has machines at 1,291 sites across the UK and has told Forecourt Trader it is targeting 1,650 units by the end of October.

Wash.Me machines are often found in supermarkets and shopping centres, while the convenient nature of petrol stations means the firm has been making big inroads in this sector.

Top 50 Indie Tankerford recently signed up with Wash.Me, while the firm counts MFG, SGN, Penny on the Move, Park Garage Group, Morrisons and Harvest Energy amongst its clients.

Factors that make a site well-suited to installing self-service laundry facilities include parking provision, local population figures, and existing partnerships.