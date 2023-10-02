Essex Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at the MFG forecourt on Cambridge Road in Stansted on Wednesday, September 27.

Officers were called to the site shortly after 10:30pm following reports of an armed robbery.

The two suspects entered the garage and threatened the staff with a firearm and a knife before stealing cigarettes and alcohol.

Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any further information to contact them. They are also keen to talk to anyone who was driving in Stansted around that time and may have any dashcam footage which could assist them.