Blink Charging UK has collaborated with Evri, to install one of the parcel delivery firm’s first EV charging hubs at its sorting centre in Rugby.

The charging site is the first step in a larger programme which will see new EV chargers installed at Evri’s sites across the UK as part of its goal to reach net zero by 2035.

The hub at Rugby is a 24-hour operation, with the 12 new 22kW chargepoints expected to be in use 60-80% of the time. Each charger has been strategically placed to be accessible to Evri’s hundreds of staff at the centre as well as to their fleet vehicles.

The purpose-built, automated parcel distribution hub in Rugby is one of the biggest of its kind in the UK and can process more than one million parcels a day. Installing Blink chargers is part of the company’s plans to improve its charging infrastructure and grow its existing low carbon fleet, which consists of 167 electric vans and a growing fleet of e-cargo bikes.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with Evri to accelerate the deployment of zero emission delivery services in the UK,” said Alex Calnan, managing director at Blink Charging UK.

“We will leverage our turnkey offering covering design, install and management of a scalable charging network, delivering future ready networks to support Evri’s ambitious plans.

“It is a significant milestone as we help one of the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery companies take one step closer to reaching their goal of net-zero ambitions.”

Blink Charging UK has more than 2,000 chargers in the UK and Ireland with customers in sectors including local authorities, NHS trusts, universities and fleets.