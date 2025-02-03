Electric car manufacturer BYD increased its sales volume by 658% to over 8,700 cars in 2024 – making it the UK’s fastest growing car brand.

The company, which officially launched in the UK in March 2023, began with the Atto 3 C-segment SUV and since then has launched four new models in under two years – with the SeaLion 7 set to join the line-up in the coming months. The company has grown from 14 retail sites to 60 retailers across the UK, with plans to add more sites in 2025.

Steve Beattie, sales and marketing director, BYD UK, says: “In the past two years, BYD has gone from strength to strength and I’m immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of our team and retailers. BYD aims to bring high-tech and high-value cars to UK customers, and it’s fantastic to see more people choosing BYD.”

He says brand awareness continues to grow with brand recognition increasing from 1% in 2023, to 31% in 2024. A key contributor to brand growth was the company’s sponsorship of the Euro 2024 football tournament, which reached a global audience of over a billion.

While BYD passenger cars are relatively new to the UK, BYD has a longer history in the UK via its commercial vehicle division. BYD introduced its first fully-electric buses on UK roads in 2014 and now has over 2,000 buses in operation in major cities across the country. In addition, since 2016, BYD has provided 1.8GWh of battery energy storage to the UK’s national grid.