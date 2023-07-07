A teenager and a man were rushed to hospital after a double stabbing at Esso Park Royal in North London yesterday. According to MyLondon, the pair were attacked by a group of men at around 11.25am on July 6.

A Met Police spokesperson told MyLondon: “Police were called at around 11.25hrs on Thursday, 6 July to Abbey Road NW10 to reports of two men stabbed at a petrol station forecourt. Officers attended the scene along with London Ambulance Service.

“Two males – 17 and 41 – were found with injuries and have been taken to hospital. We await an update on their condition.

“At this early stage it is thought they were attacked by a group of males who left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services. There have been no arrests at this time. A crime scene is currently in place. Officers from North West CID are investigating.”