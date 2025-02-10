A Ford dealership in Warwickshire, which already has an Essar petrol forecourt, is now adding a convenience store to the site.

Jacksons Ford in Warwick Road, Henley-in-Arden, has stopped selling cars as a result of Ford’s decision to stop issuing franchise agreements to smaller businesses.

As a result, the service garage on the site will be turned into a convenience store while the showroom will be demolished to make way for more parking and a control building for the petrol filling station.

The planning application for the convenience store has already been accepted by Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

The application stated that convenience shopping provision in the area was limited to a Co-op and One Stop, both on the high street. “It is argued that these are constrained for servicing and customer car parking. The proposal would be a conversion of the existing building to the convenience store, so that the local residents have easier access to their local amenities. As for the existing showroom, this will be demolished so that there is more provision for parking on site, whilst also providing an improved impact on the adjacent neighbouring properties.”

The site currently has eight standard parking spaces and two EV charging spaces. The plans are to increase the parking spaces to 12 and add an air/vacuum parking space as well as one disabled space.