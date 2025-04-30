Calling all forecourt operators: you have just under a week to tell us why your fuel retailing business is among the best in the UK.

May 6 is the deadline to enter the industry’s most prestigious competition, The Forecourt Trader Awards, for a chance to win the recognition you deserve.

From best site manager to sustainability, and best loo, to lubricants and car care section, there are many categories up for grabs.

There are also regional awards, and entering will put your business in contention for the much prized title of Forecourt Trader of the Year.

The awards, backed by Booker Retail Partners as principal sponsor, are open to all types of forecourt operations, from rural to motorway sites.

Your site does not have to be the biggest, the busiest, or even the newest; it just has to be the best at giving customers what they need, day in, day out.

Here are some pointers on how to give your business the best chance of catching our judges’ attention:

Focus on the categories that best fit your site. There may be a temptation to enter as many categories as possible but it’s better to enter fewer categories and do them well.

Read the questions and understand what’s being asked of you. Before answering the questions, prepare as well as you can in advance to answer them properly and in as much detail as possible. Decide what points you want to get across and in what order.

Collect as much relevant supporting material as possible. For example, if you are entering the Best Community Engagement category, make sure to include testimonials and evidence of work done in the community.

Images - it’s vital to show off your site in the best light . The images used in entries will be part of the judging process so make sure you’re happy they are of high quality and make your site look as good as possible.

Don’t be shy! Include everything you think will help your entry stand out from the competition. The Forecourt Trader Awards are extremely competitive with high calibre entrants so it’s vital you leave nothing out and be confident about your site.

Read your entry one more time before submitting it. Or even better, get someone else to read it so that it makes sense and has not left anything out.

To enter click through here https://forecourttraderawards.co.uk/live/en/page/home

All finalists are invited to the exciting awards presentation and dinner on Thursday, October 9 2025 at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London.

The individual ticket price to the black tie event is £340, and to book a table of 10 guests the price is £3,400.

For further information and assistance contact Rebecca George on 01293 610422 or at Rebecca.george@wrbm.com

Make sure you get your entries in by the deadline: Tuesday May 6, 2025.