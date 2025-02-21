German Doner Kebab (GDK) has opened its second outlet at an Extra MSA site.

Extra was responsible for launching GDK’s first motorway services concept at its Baldock site, and now it’s available at its Peterborough Services on the A1.

German Doner Kebab is enjoying great success having redefined the kebab experience with high quality ingredients. The brand uses only premium cuts of meat, fresh locally sourced salad, handmade sauces and toasted waffle bread.

Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, says: “As a key stop for travellers along the A1, Peterborough Services is the ideal location to reach a diverse group of customers looking for a quick and delicious meal on the go. We cannot wait to become a regular stop-off for those travelling through the area.

“This marks a progression of expansion into service stations and is especially monumental being another stepping stone towards our 150th site opening. We’re immensely proud of the brand we have created and want to give a special thanks to our hard-working team across the country, especially our franchise partners.”

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA, says: “We are very pleased to be extending our partnership with GDK, having supported the launch of their first motorway services concept at our Baldock site. The brand has been revolutionising the kebab game since it first launched in the UK, and we’re excited to further support its meteoric rise.

“At Extra, we pride ourselves on being able to offer our customers access to a fantastic range of food and drink brands, and this newly opened GDK site will enable us to continue