Forecourt operator Goran Raven is the first to pilot Scoot, a rapid delivery app-based service to be rolled out by wholesaler Booker.

Deliveries went live yesterday morning at Raven’s Budgens in Abridge, near Romford in Essex, in a liveried Ford Transit Connect van which Raven purchased for £15,000.

Raven hopes that by offering to deliver around 650 everyday essentials and treats in as little as 30 minutes he will attract new, younger customers to his store.

Within 24 hours of launching he had taken his first two orders – one in the afternoon and the other in the evening – which included purchases of tobacco, bread and fresh meat, which the business has become known locally for with its relationship with a local butcher.

And he is now embarking on a social media campaign, using Facebook and TikTok, to create further interest for the service for which he charges £2.99 per delivery and requires a minimum order of £15.

Booker is set to add a further three pilot stores over the next two months ahead of a wider rollout in April to its symbol group retailers with Budgens, Premier, Londis and Family Shopper fascias.

According to Booker, which takes a fee from retailers signed up to the online ordering platform, the Scoot system facilitates the processes of ordering, payment, and picking. The retailer is then responsible for the delivery, which they can handle themselves or via a third party. The retailer curates the range to be included in the service, and also sets its own delivery and minimum order charges, which can vary dependent on location.

Booker is also planning to support participating retailers with a launch package worth over £2,800. This will include point of sale, digital assets and thermal delivery bags. It is also offering stores upweighted marketing support, including targeted social media adverts and a contribution towards a full promotional wrap for their delivery vehicle.

Booker retail managing director Colm Johnson says that Scoot will enable retailers to increase their basket spend and store sales by connecting with new and existing shoppers in their community.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to help our customers grow their business, so we are incredibly proud to announce the launch of our new delivery platform, Scoot, to support them in doing just that,” Johnson says.

Goran Raven, director for Raven’s Budgens, adds: “I am thrilled to be partnering with Booker, who are enabling me to offer a new service to my customers. It is not only appealing to my existing customer base, but it will also help me recruit new customers. This is a fantastic opportunity and a big win for me.”