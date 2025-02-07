A man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in an armed robbery at a petrol station in Grimsby has been sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years.

Damien Tominey was charged with robbery and possession of a knife. He was also charged with driving whiledisqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

On Thursday January 2, Tominey entered the Jet Garage on Scartho Road, Grimsby, wearing a hooded jacket and a zipper jacket to partially cover his face. He reached over the access door to the till. Panicked and scared, the staff member went to sound an alarm to lock the shop and notify the police when Tominey became aggressive, swearing and threatening him before producing a kitchen knife from his bag.

Tominey demanded that the man open the till and when unsuccessful proceeded to fill up his bag with cigarette and tobacco products before fleeing the scene in a Renault Captur.

An hour later, a member of the public reported a man matching Tominey’s description asking people if they wanted to buy any stolen cigarettes.

Officers were deployed and Tominey was located alongside numerous packets of cigarettes and tobacco and a kitchen knife. He was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

When questioned by detectives about the incident, Tominey denied his involvement, stating he was with a family member.

Appearing at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday February 3, Tominey pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a bladed article and driving a car without insurance or a licence.

Detective constable Connolly from Humberside Police’s CID team says: “While thankfully the staff member did not receive any physically injuries as a result of this incident, the actions of Tominey that day could have led to catastrophic consequences had he used the knife.

“Tominey left the house that day intent on causing fear and distress to an innocent member of the community to fulfil his own selfish agenda.

“We do not tolerate violent crime of any kind and will always do everything we can to keep those who cause harm to our communities off our streets.”