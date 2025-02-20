MFG has been granted planning permission to demolish a showroom building at its Halstead Service Station in Essex and install three jet wash bays in its place.

The development also includes forecourt alterations to provide five new customer parking spaces, including one disabled bay..

The application said removing the derelict showroom building and replacing it with three jet wash bays and customer parking would “enhance the service station and combine to form a more coherent motorist’s offer”. It goes on to say that utilising under-used areas of the site to provide these features will improve the use and function of the service station.

Staffing for the forecourt currently comprises two full-time and four part-time staff, and this staffing level will be maintained.

The site is currently allowed to operate 24 hours a day. MFG applied to have the jet washes operating between 7am and 8pm but Braintree District Council stipulated they could only operate between 7am and 7pm.

The application said the jet wash bay screens will be constructed with simple metal posts, with cladding and frames containing glazed sides and intermediate panels, and solid panels to the rear of each bay facing the adjacent residential property . “In consideration of nearby residential flats, each jet wash bay will incorporate a roof to minimise the effect of wash activities and maintain acceptable amenity to neighbours. The new store compound, between the new customer parking and existing shop, will be enclosed with a simple natural stained timber fence, with access gate, covered with a corrugated translucent plastic roof.”

MFG said enhancing a site by having vehicle jet washing facilities is a major trend within a modern service station which, together with better customer parking, has to evolve in response to accommodate and meet the changing “needs and aspirations” of consumers.