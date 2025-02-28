The AA, in its EV Recharge Report for January 2025, has revealed that 95% of hitches that could put drivers off EV charging can be solved with a simple phone call.

The AA has been assisting a number of EV charging providers for the last five years, with 24/7 telephone and remote technical support for their network. It processed more than 7,000 calls a month in 2024. The AA says calls come from a variety of EV users, including first- time users of the public network, to established EV owners and drivers of fleet vehicles.

The top reasons why EV drivers contact chargepoint providers are issues getting the charger to start as well as problems unplugging the unit when they want to leave. One in six (17%) of calls are for digital queries rather than infrastructure problems, including app-related questions. Seven per cent of calls are from consumers wishing to confirm the price of charging.

From December 2024 it became mandatory for chargepoint operators (CPOs) to report on chargepoint helpline calls under the Public Charge Point Regulations 2023. This aims to give government a clearer picture of the reality when charging in the UK and The AA is supporting its CPO partners with reporting.

TOP 10 CALLS TO AA SUPPORTED CHARGEPOINT PROVIDERS

1. Unable to start a charge – 16%

2. Unable to stop a charge – 11%

3. Pricing query – 7%

4. Charging cable stuck – 7%

5. Customer resolved issue while on phone – 3%

6. Unit offline/out of order – 3%

7. General enquiry – 2%

8. Account enquiry – 2%

9. How to sign up on the app – 1%

10. App queries – 1%



