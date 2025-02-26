Penny on the Move was victorious last night as Forecourt Trader’s Top Indies Retailer of the Year 2025.

The Top 50 Indie, which comes in at fifth place in the annual listing of the UK’ biggest independent retailers, was recognised as a stalwart in the sector.

Last year the Alnwick-based operator, which operates 98 sites, celebrated its 30th anniversary and it recently rolled out a brand refresh.

Led by owner David Penny, the business continues to innovate with a spotlight this year on growing food to go, hot drinks, and standalone valeting sites.

Other winners on the night included Zuber Issa’s EG On The Move, which was awarded the prize for the highest climber Top 50 Indie. Having blasted onto the market last autumn with 34 sites formerly owned by EG Group, the Blackburn-based business has risen to number three in the Top 50 Indies ranking. It now operates 153 sites having acquired 98 petrol filling stations from Applegreen earlier this year and developed its own network of new to industry sites.

Three new entries into the Top 50 Indies list were also given recognition: Deansbrook Garage, VST Group and SJS Group.

Deansbrook Garage doubled its number of forecourts last year from five to 10 and has since agreed to acquire two more sites, bringing its network to 12 this year, and the operator to number 29 in the Top 50 ranking.

VST Group has eight sites already and is buying a further two. It comes in at number 37 in the Top 50 Indies.

And SJS Group is ranked at number 49 with six sites. It has been investing in jet washes, to replace car washes, and EV.